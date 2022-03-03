СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. марца 2022. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох вично будземе чувац його любов и доброту. Ожалосцени: супруга Ксения, дзивка Блаженка зоз Юлином, син Александар зоз Бланку и унуки: Ивона, Тимеа, Матео, Корнелия и Давид
Спочивай у мире Божим!
