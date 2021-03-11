ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Mилому шовґрови

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на вас будзе чувац Владо Кишондеров
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
