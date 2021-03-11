ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. марца преселєл ше до вичносци

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З почитованьом, сватово Боднарчуково зоз Кули
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest