ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. марца 2021. року зохабел нас занавше наш мили оцец и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго буду чувац син Александар, нєвеста Бланка, унукове Матео и Давид Чордашово
Най спочива у мире Божим!
