ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. марца уцихла шпиванка твойого шерца и одлєцел ши до вичного живота цихосци. Охабел ши нас у смутку най це як мелодию у наших думкох чуваме

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Твойо ожалосцени – дзивка Блаженка, жец Юлиян, и унуки Ивона, Тимеа и Корнелия
Спочивай у мире Божим!
