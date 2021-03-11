ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. марца занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на Вас, з любову и почитованьом, буду чувац Мирослава Даждиу зоз фамелию и Борис Чордаш зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
