СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. априла наполнюю ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш шовґор

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на Вас буду чувац фамелиї – Рускайово, Бучково и Владо Кишондеров
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
