ЖАЛОСНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. мая наполня ше 12 роки як умар супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЛ ВАРҐА
друкар

-
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки и поради остали у наших жалосних шерцох. Супруга Ганча, син Звонко зоз супругу и дзецми и Терезка зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!