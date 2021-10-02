ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Од аматерох и колектива Дома култури Руски Керестур

МИХАЛ ЛЇКАР

(1954–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Будзеш нам хибиц як приятель, сотруднїк и творча особа.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
