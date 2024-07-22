ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. юлия 2024. року зохабел нас наш мили бачи

МИХАЛ НАДЬ

(1939–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Будземе вас вше паметац – андя Натала Надьова, брат Славо зоз дзецми, брат Дюра зоз супругу Славку и дзецми, Натка Колєсарова зоз дзецми, Любомир Надь зоз дзивочку Катарину, Владко, Таня Милич и Оля Урдаревич зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!