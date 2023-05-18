ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МИХАЛ РАМАЧ

(1951–2023)
зоз Петроварадину


Остатнї поздрав нашому милому Михалови од колеґох и приятельох зоз Явней медийскей установи – Радио телевизиї Войводини
Спочивай у мире Божим!