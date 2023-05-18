ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МИХАЛ РАМАЧ

(1951–2023)
зоз Петроварадину


Остатнї поздрав велїканови нашого слова од шицких членох и приятельох Руского народного театру „Петро Ризнич Дядя”. Памятку на це буду чувац шицки хторим шлєбода и уметносц у шерцу, праве таки яки ши дефиновал у своєй творчосци.
Спочивай у мире Божим!