ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. мая 2023. року занавше нас зохабел и одпутовал на вични одпочивок наш мили брат, бачи и кум

МИХАЛ РАМАЧ

(1951–2023)
зоз Петроварадину


У найкрасших памяткох, молитвох и думкох занавше го буду чувац: шестра Меланка зоз супругом Владимиром и дзивку Ану зоз супругом Иваном, сином Михаїлом и дзивку Марию Римаровима, шестра Марча и брат Дюри Рамачово
Най спочива у мире Божим!