ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. мая пошол до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

Михал Рамач

(1951–2023)


Памятки на ньго будземе чувац у наших думкох и молитвох. Супруга Верунка, дзивка Мая, жачко Срдян и унуки Яков и Матей