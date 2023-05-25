ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. мая того року занавше од нас пошол до вичносци наш мили бачи

МИХАЛ РАМАЧ

(1951–2023)
з Петроварадину


Будземе го чувац у найкрасших памяткох и молитвох: Анка Рамачова зоз дзивками Татяну зоз супругом Славомиром и синами Давидом и Мартином, Ксению зоз супругом Славком и сином Матиясом и Кристину зоз супругом Андрейом и дзецми Лауру и Домиником
Най спочива у мире Божим!