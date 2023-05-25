ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. мая 2023. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш

МИХАЛ РАМАЧ

(1956–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго и на заєднїцки хвильки буду чувац нина Мелана Митьова и братняк Михал зоз фамелию
Вичная памят!