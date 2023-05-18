ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МИХАЛ РАМАЧ

(1951–2023)


Активиста Союзу Руснацох Українцох Сербиї новинар, писатель, прекладатель. Дзекуєме ци за твойо закладанє и помоц у нашей активносци.
Союз Руснацох Українцох Сербиї