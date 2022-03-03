СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МИХАЛ ЧОРДАШ


з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки препровадзени з тобу у роботи и бешеди нїґда нє забудземе. Яким и Тереза Пашово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
