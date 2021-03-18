ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МИХАЛ ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом вельо красни памятки на тебе нас буду здогадовац а ми их будземе у шерцох чувац. Фамелия Пашова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
