ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МОР KOEН

(1999–2023)
Нaстрадал у нападу при Ґази (Израел)


Ожалосцени кумово, Боґдан и Леона Виславски, Борис Виславски з фамелию, Ярослав Виславски з фамелию и Иван Виславски з Йовану Чурчич