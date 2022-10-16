ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Заспала наша Цакана. Була найкрасша сказка нашого дзецинства

МEЛАНИЯ ФА

(1930–2022)
з Нового Саду


Прекрасни памятки навики будземе чувац. Єй наймилши
Вичная памят!
