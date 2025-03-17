ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабела наша добра андя

НАДА БАЛЇНТ
народзена Ранков

(1949–2025)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на ню будзе чувац Феброния Молнар зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!