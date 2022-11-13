ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. новембра 2022. року нєсподзивано нас зохабела наша мила андя

НАДА МАКАЇ

(1961–2022)
з Кули


З любову и почитованьом буду ю паметац Янко Макайов, Ксения Миличова з фамелию, Славка Арвова з фамелию, Мария Макайова з фамелию и София Макайова
Най спочива у мире Божим!
