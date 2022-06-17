ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. юния 2022. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАДА ТИРКАЙЛА
народзена Сивч

(1937–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац єй дзивка Геленка зоз супругом Владом, унука Лидия зоз фамелию, як и унук Ваня
Спочивай у мире Божим!
