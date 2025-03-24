ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАДА ХРОМИШ
народзена Сеґеди

(1929–2025)


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац дзивка Татяна и син Борис и їх фамелиї
Спочивай у мире Божим!