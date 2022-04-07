СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. априла 2022. року, наполлєло ше 6 мешаци як нас зохабела наша шестра

НАТАЛА БУДИНСКИ
народзена Семан

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на вас чуваю браца Йовґен и Яким Семаново зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
