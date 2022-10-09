СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. октобра 2022. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛА БУДИНСКИ
народзена Семан

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Твою милу подобу и доброту навики будземе паметац и ношиц у своїх шерцох. Твойо наймилши: син Миронь, нєвеста Иринка, унука Сандра зоз Мирейом, унук Желько зоз Ванесу и твойо праунучата Мартин, Кяра, Аня, Хана и Зара
Спочивай у мире Божим!
