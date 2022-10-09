СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. октобра 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша шестра и нина

НАТАЛА БУДИНСКИ
народзена Семан

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на вас чуваю браца Йовґен и Яким зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Бoжим!
