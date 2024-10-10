НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Уж 3 роки нє з нами наша мила сваха

НАТАЛА БУДИНСКИ

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки чуваю Мария и Михайло Гардийово, Звонко и Наташа з фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!