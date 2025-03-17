СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. марца, наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як зме на драгу до вичносци випровадзели нашу милу мацер, бабу и прабабу

НАТАЛИЮ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Нєт дзень кед на це нє подумаме. Твойо дзеци Мижо и Марина зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!