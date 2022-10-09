СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. октобра 2022. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як вецей нє з нами наша мила

НАТАЛИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Семан

(1934–2021)


Памятку на єй доброту чуваю Мария и Михайло Гардийово, Дзвонко Гардийов з фамелию и Наташа Зеличова з фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
