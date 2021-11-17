СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. новембра наполня ше 40 днї як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

НАТАЛИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Семан

(1934‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме за красне слово, ошмих и доброту. Дзекуєме Вам на шицким. Будземе Вас чувац у наших шерцох. Мария и Михал Гардийово, Звонко Гардийов зоз фамелию и Наташа Зеличова зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
