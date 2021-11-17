СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. новембра 2021. року наполня ше 40 днї як нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Семан

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Днї преходза, а ти нам вше баржей хибиш. Мила наша бабо, нє чекаш нас вецей нашмеяна у своєй хижи. Вично це будземе паметац и ношиц у своїх шерцох. Вично ожалосцени син Миронь, нєвеста Иринка, унука Сандра зоз Мирейом, унук Желько зоз Ванесу, и праунучата Мартин, Кяра, Аня, Хана и Зарка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
