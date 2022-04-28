ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. априла 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила шестра

НАТАЛИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Грубеня

(1942–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац: шестра Йозефина Регакова зоз синами Жельком и Любомиром зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
