ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. априла 2022. року напущела нас

НАТАЛИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Грубеня

(1942–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша мамо, прешли сце до вичносци и гоч ваш живот мушел стануц, здогадованє на Вас у наших шерцох занавше будзе тирвац. За Вами остал лєм празни дом и нашо боляци шерца. Остатнї поздрав од дзивки Фемки зоз фамелию, од дзивки Оленки зоз фамелию и од дзивки Марчи зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
