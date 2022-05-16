СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. мая наполнєли ше жалосни 6 роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ БУДИНСКИ

(1942–2016)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ню навики чуваю супруг Леонтин, дзивка Оленка, син Славко зоз супругу Тат′яну, унука София, унука Ваня зоз Йовицом, унука Даря зоз Лоґаном, унука Оля и праунучата Мираш, Дуня и Тара
Спочивай у мире Божим!
