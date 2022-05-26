СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. мая наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Грубеня

(1942–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Пошли сце на драгу зоз хторей нєт врацаня. Днї преходза, а боль и жаль остали у наших шерцох. Здогадуєме ше любови и доброти хтори сце нам нєсебично даровали. Занавше вас у своїх шерцох ноша: дзивка Фемка зоз фамелию, дзивка Оленка зоз фамелию и дзивка Марча зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире!
