СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. фебруара наполня ше 29 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ ВАРҐА
народзена Сопка

(1929–1993)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню чуваю супруг Любомир, синове Янко, о. Владислав и Яким зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
