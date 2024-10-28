СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. октобра наполня ше 40 днї як нас зохабела моя шестра

НАТАЛИЯ ГАРДИ
дзивоцке Будински

(1940–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя шестра Мелана Ґалускова зоз мужом и дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!