СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 40 днї, як нас смутного 17. септембра 2024. року напущела наша мила

НАТАЛИЯ ГАРДИ
народзена Будински

(1944–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени син Дюра зоз супругу Анґелу, дзивка Славка з мужом Владом и унуки, Мижо, Каролина и Павле.
Спочивай у мирe Божим!