ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

НАТАЛИЯ ГАРДИ
народзена Будински

(1944–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Зохабела ши нас 17. септембра 2024. року, после длугей борби, вше шмела як лєвица. Божа милосц при тих хтори маю виру у души. Ти тот дар наисце мала. Памятку на твою доброту и мудре слово занавше чуваме у наших шерцох и молитви. Син Дюра зоз супругу Анґелу, дзивка Славка з мужом Владом и твойо унуки, Мижо, Каролина и Павле
Спочивай у мирe Божим!