ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. марца 2023. року до вичносци ше преселєла наша мила мац и баба

НАТАЛИЯ ЕДЕЛИНСКИ
нарoдзена Пастернак

(1933–2023)
з Руского Керестура


У наших сце думкох и молитвох. Син Любо зоз супругу Наталию и унуки Сашо и Славко
Спочивайце у мире Божим!