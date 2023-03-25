ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. марца 2023. року до вичносци ше преселєла наша мила нина

НАТАЛИЯ ЕДЕЛИНСКИ
народзена Пастернак

(1933–2023)


У своїх молитвох и красних памяткох ю чуваю Стриберово.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!