СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. януара 2023. року наполнєли ше 6 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга и мац

НАТАЛИЯ ИВАН
народзена Ежденци

(1949–2018)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це чуваме у своїх думкох и шерцох. Супруг Янко и дзивка Лидия з Владимиром
Спочивай у мире Божим!