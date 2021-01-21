СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. януара наполнєли ше три смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга и мац

НАТАЛИЯ ИВАН
народзена Ежденци

(1945–2018)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на це чуваме у своїх думкох и шерцох. Супруг Янко и дзивка Лидия зоз Владимиром
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
