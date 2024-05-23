ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. мая 2024. року упокоєла ше наша шестринїца

НАТАЛИЯ КАНЮХ
дзивоцке Гербут

з Руменки


Здогадовац ше на ню буду шестринїци и братняци
Най спочива у мире Божим!