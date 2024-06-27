СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешло 40 днї як ше до вичносци преселєла наша добра сушеда и пайташка

НАТАЛИЯ КАНЮХ

(1950–2024)
з Руменки


Най ци, Наталко, будзе широке нєбесне пространство медзи ангелами.
Гена и Фебронка