ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац

НАТАЛИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Дудаш

(1938–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памяки на єй любов и доброту буду чувац син Владо зоз супругу Сенку, дзивка Натка зоз супругом Михалом и дзивка Оленкa
Спочивай у мире Божим!