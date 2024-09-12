ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. септембра на свою драгу до вичносци пошла моя мила шестра и нина

НАТАЛИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Шестро моя мила, охабела ши ме у вельким смутку и жалю. Моя боляца душа нїґда це нє забудзе. Твоя шестра Мария зоз дзецми Таню, Ясмину и Весну зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!