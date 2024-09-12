ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. септембра 2024. року напущела нас наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ
дзивоцке Преґун

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Мила моя мамо, нїґда це нє забудзем, останєш навики у моїм шерцу. Твою любов и доброту ше нє забува, як и твойо цепли слова. Твой син Мижо, нєвеста Дияна, унуки: Мартина зоз супругом и сином Елайжом, Емина зоз Джейдом, и Мелиса и Лейла
Спочивай у мире Божим!